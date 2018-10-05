AndhaDhun Movie Review: Every Scene Is A Cliffhanger – Don’t Even Try To Predict!

AndhaDhun Movie Review Rating: 4/5 Stars (Four stars)

Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Manav Vij, Anil Dhawan

Director: Sriram Raghavan

What’s Good: It’s as unpredictable as a woman who’s angry! The amount of twists and turns, unparalleled performances by everyone and the beautiful usage of music throughout

What’s Bad: That it ended! Yes, it holds your interest so well that when it ends you’ll feel “Why! There should have been more of it”

Loo Break: Once you’re in the film, you’ll skip your heartbeat multiple times, forget about taking a break!

Watch or Not?: An amazing thing about this film, it can be enjoyed by any genre lover. It’s not just limited to being a thriller, it has its comical moments, it has music & everything to keep you entertained

Akash, a blind pianist (or not?), has a dream of moving to London for some kind of Piano competition. For days he’s trying to complete his piece and then he meets Sophia (Radhika Apte). Sophia helps him to play at a club where he meets Pramod Sinha (Anil Dhawan) who’s has been a star of 1970s. Pramod invites Akash to play for his wife Simi (Tabu) on her birthday.

Meanwhile, a love story starts brewing between Akash and Sophia but it all starts getting complicated when he decides to go to Pramod Sinha’s house. Unknowingly he along with Simi gets involved in a crime scene. I can’t give any spoilers so I’ll not explain the story further, just understand one thing it’s much more than I can ever write in these limited words.

AndhaDhun Movie Review: Script Analysis

Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar and Pooja Ladha Surti have penned the script. Inspired from the French short film L’accordeur [writer and director: Olivier Treiner], the story is so layered that at no point you can guess what’s coming next for you. One major takeaway from the film will be how it made everyone laugh even on the serious scenes. That’s the most toughest thing to perform when it comes to writing, and Raghavan has pulled this off with style.

Thrillers come with a baggage of having logic because they aren’t Salman Khan films that will require to put your brains on pause before watching. AndhaDhun, thankfully, is logical as Raghavan clearly explains everything happening on screen instead of going the Inception route. Being a music sucker, AndhaDhun will always have a special place in my heart because of how well it had been used in the film. It also proves one thing why no high budget is required when you’ve such a strong script in hand. Also this doesn’t mean movies like 2.0 or Thugs Of Hindostan can work just on script but Bollywood has many Genius examples of Paltans who tried to be Fanney Khans on the basis of budget. Also please add movies like Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se and Vishwaroop 2 to the previous line, I couldn’t because it could’ve broken the flow of the sentence.

AndhaDhun Movie Review: Star Performance

The best of Ayushmann Khurrana’s career, without any doubt. Mind you, he has some outstanding performances in movies like Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. But AndhaDhun has risen him up to another level. This movie proves my point of why someone like Ayushmann Khurrana has still not got his due in Bollywood. He’s one of the BEST actors we have. Just go watch AndhaDhun and send me personal message if you feel I’m wrong.

Despite Ayushmann’s flawless performance, Tabu gets the most fiercely written character. She always has a bone to pick and that doesn’t change till the end. Her character graph is solid because she’ll gain your sympathy and at the same time will backstab you. Radhika Apte has very limited presence but once again she proves her worth of being an outstanding actress. She has got some very funny dialogues to mouth and there are no doubts how she must’ve nailed them.

Manav Vij as the bulky police officer does well in his small role. More than his physique he talks through his eyes and very cleverly shifts his gears from being furious to being helpless in a single scene. Anil Dhawan is amazing as Pramod Sinha. Ashwini Kalsekar as Rasika has a very limited scope but shines well in that one particular scene. Zakir Hussain as Dr Swami is hilarious in his scenes and is a solid performer. Chhaya Kadam as Maushi leaves the desired impact backing the strong supporting cast. Actors playing the little kid, Murli and Mrs. D’Sa are also very good.

AndhaDhun Movie Review: Direction, Music

Sriram Raghavan, deservingly touted as the Alfred Hitchcock of Bollywood, handles this complex script with a very smooth direction. Usually directors in order to attain the authenticity, do things which make the film look monotonous. But, AndhaDhun is a beautifully looking and directed film.

As I said about Amit Trivedi, he rightfully proves why he’s the best choirmaster Bollywood has. AndhaDhun could’ve been easily termed as a musical given the usage of songs. For me, Woh Ladki still remains the best of the lot. Laila Laila works very well in the film and Naina Da Kya Kasoor is addictive. After getting surprised by Andrea Guerra in Sui Dhagaa, Daniel B George does the same. The background score is not less than any important character in the film.

AndhaDhun Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, AndhaDhun is one of the best thrillers to come out of Bollywood. It has been over 12 hours since I’ve watched the film and there still are some scenes which I’m unable to forget. Along with entertaining you, it’ll keep you guessing till the end. Don’t miss this at any cost!

Four stars!

AndhaDhun Movie Trailer

AndhaDhun Movie releases on 5th October, 2018.

