AndhaDhun Movie Review Quicker: Can’t Even Keep Heart In Your Mouth Because You’ll Be Busy Laughing!

AndhaDhun Movie Review Quicker: AndhaDhun which was early titled as Shoot The Piano Player revolves around Akash (Ayushmann Khurrana) who is an aspiring Pianist. Stuck with an incomplete piece, he’s finding an inspiration to finish it. Another track running parallel is of Simi (Tabu) who wants to become an actress.

The movie starts with Ayushmann playing his incomplete 90-second piece on the Piano. He accidentally meets Sophie (Radhika Apte) who then helps him to play in a club. Over there he’s noticed by an yesteryear actor Pramod Sinha and he calls him for private sessions for him and his wife Simi.

The entire mystery of whether Ayushmann is blind or not is handled brilliantly by Raghavan. Backed by an outstanding performance by Ayushmann Khurrana, the first half is packed with moments that keep you on the edge of your seat. Another best thing to notice about the film is its writing (Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar and Pooja Ladha Surti). The punny dialogues just add up to the perfection. Radhika Apte gets some of the best dialogues and she totally does the justice. Tabu, the ever beautiful, is brilliant as Simi and she gets the most layered character of all.

AndhaDhun marks the first collaboration of Raghavan and actor Aayushmann Khurrana. Ayushmann who plays a blind piano artist, recently said he prepared a lot to get into skin of the character. “I think I haven’t been part of such a difficult script and I haven’t played such a difficult character in any of my films yet.” WHICH IS TOTALLY TRUE!

The story has been written by Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar along with Raghavan. The movie, releasing on Friday, features Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte. Stick to this space for full review!