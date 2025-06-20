Radhika Apte’s critically acclaimed and award-winning black comedy Sister Midnight is available to rent, but not in India. Currently, it is accessible in the United Kingdom on several platforms, including Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Sky Store. All platforms offer similar rental pricing, between £4 to £5 ($5 to $6 USD), and the purchase price is the same across all platforms at £9.99 ($13.47 usd).

OTTPlay also reported that the film is available on Tubi, and Indian viewers can stream a censored version on the platform. However, Tubi is not currently available in India, and even in the US, Sister Midnight is not available for streaming. So, for now, those reports appear to be just rumors. The portal also reported that Prime Video is expected to acquire the film officially. If that happens, the uncensored version may be available for streaming by the end of the year. However, there is no official word on it yet.

What Happens When You Search For Sister Midnight On Tubi?

To check if Sister Midnight is available for streaming, we searched the platform for film results. When searching in India, the platform message confirmed that it is unavailable in the location. The US version also did not show any results for Radhika Apte’s film.

A) While attempting to access the platform from India.

B) The US version of the homepage

C) Search results for the film

Sister Midnight: Plot

Sister Midnight begins with a train journey shortly after a wedding, with the husband and wife still in ceremonial attire. They are traveling to the husband’s place of work. The living arrangements are far from ideal, and the husband’s neglectful behavior gradually pushes the wife into some dark and unsettling spaces. The film is clearly intended for a mature audience and seems crafted with awards in mind.

Sister Midnight: Cast & Crew

Written and directed by Karan Kandhari, Sister Midnight stars Radhika Apte as Uma, Ashok Pathak as Gopal, Chhaya Kadam as Sheetal, Subhash Chandra as Sher Singh, Navya Sawant as Aditi, and Smita Tambe as Reshma. Sverre Sørdal is the cinematographer, Paul Banks composed the music, and Napoleon Stratogiannakis edited the film.

The producers include Anna Griffin, Alastair Clark, and Alan McAlex. The production companies involved in the project include Griffin Pictures, British Film Institute, Wellington Films, Film i Väst, Filmgate Films, Film4, and Suitable Pictures.

Sister Midnight: Trailer

