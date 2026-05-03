Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan was reported to have bagged a mammoth digital deal, but now the game has changed entirely. The movie has endured several challenges, from delays in hitting screens to an extensive leak. This has affected the movie’s business prospects. The film still carries strong buzz thanks to Vijay’s popularity, but its OTT journey has clearly been a rough one.

Prime Video Backed Out Of The Jana Nayagan Deal

Reports earlier suggested that Jana Nayagan had locked a deal worth around ₹110 crore with Prime Video. However, the agreement did not move forward due to uncertainty around the film’s release.

Things turned dire after the film was pirated online prior to release. The leak might also have led to the film’s devaluation on digital platforms. Following these issues, Prime Video reportedly backed out of the deal. The makers also took legal action and warned against sharing any leaked content, but the damage had already affected the film’s position.

ZEE5 Steps In With A Much Lower Offer

After losing the initial agreement, the producers started looking for a new platform. However, fresh reports per 123 Telugu suggest that ZEE5 is in negotiations to bag the digital rights. The offer is said to be somewhere in the region of ₹50 crore, which is significantly lower than earlier.

If the deal is finalized at this price, it would mean a major drop in expected revenue. The film’s final release date is also said to depend on closing this OTT deal.

#JanaNayagan – The Amazon Prime ₹120 crore digital rights deal has been cancelled. Zee5 has reportedly offered ₹50 crore to take over the film’s digital rights. The theatrical release date will be finalized only after the new deal is signed. pic.twitter.com/kQBBGFkisq — Movies Singapore (@MoviesSingapore) May 2, 2026

More About Jana Nayagan

Backed by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan is said to be inspired by the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. A tale of a former officer taking charge of a young girl and making her strong.

The film features Vijay in the lead, along with Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Bobby Deol in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer of this film. Regardless of these challenges, the film remains in high demand among fans. However, the current situation shows how delays and piracy can affect even the biggest projects. An official confirmation about the new OTT deal is still awaited.

Jana Nayagan Trailer

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Love Insurance Kompany OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Pradeep Ranganathan & Krithi Shetty’s Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News