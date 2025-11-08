After The Greatest Of All Time, Thalapathy Vijay has been missing from the big screens and is all set for a blockbuster return next year. Yes, the Kollywood superstar is set to arrive in 2026 with his magnum opus, Jana Nayagan. Scheduled for a Pongal release, the film is enjoying strong buzz on the ground level as it is said to be the final film of the actor before he enters full-time politics. As expected, the strong buzz has resulted in securing a massive OTT deal. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Vijay is one of the biggest superstars Kollywood has ever seen, and his every movie manages to generate great excitement in the Tamil market. Speaking about his next, the hype is bigger than ever, as fans are emotional about their beloved star’s final film. Irrespective of the content, the film is expected to open really big and rake in solid numbers, at least in the first few days. If the content turns out to be good, the sky is the limit.

Jana Nayagan’s OTT rights sold at 100 crore+

Regarding the latest news about the film, Jana Nayagan has reportedly secured a major OTT deal. It has been learned that Amazon Prime Video has finalized a deal worth 110 crores in exchange for digital rights. According to the deal, the OTT giant will exclusively stream the film in all languages following its theatrical release. The theatrical window is likely to be for four weeks.

Second-biggest OTT deal of Kollywood

With a reported amount of 110 crores, Jana Nayagan has secured the second-biggest OTT deal in Kollywood’s history. Coolie and Leo are at the top with a price of 120 crores. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay’s next, two more films are in the second position.

Take a look at the biggest OTT deals of Kollywood:

Coolie – 120 crores

Leo – 120 crores

Jana Nayagan – 110 crores

The Greatest Of All Time – 110 crores

Thug Life – 110 crores (renegotiated)

More about the film

Directed by H Vinoth, the political action thriller also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and others in key roles. It is scheduled to release on January 9, 2026. It is produced by KVN Productions.

