Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, wrapped up its third week at the Indian box office yesterday. Despite an underwhelming run in the last few days, the film has emerged as a good success story and managed to become a clean hit. Now, since it’s in the final stage of its theatrical run, let’s find out where it is standing in front of Mamitha’s highest-grossing film in the game of ROI (return on investment). Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Dude earn at the Indian box office in 21 days?

In the opening week, the Kollywood rom-com performed brilliantly, earning 56.5 crores. In the second week, it started losing momentum and experienced bigger-than-expected drops, scoring 13.7 crores. In the third week, it dropped further and added 2.5 crores. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 72.7 crore net at the Indian box office in 21 days, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross collection is 85.78 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 56.5 crores

Week 2 – 13.7 crores

Week 3 – 2.5 crores

Total – 72.7 crores

Premalu is miles ahead of Dude in the ROI game

With a reported cost of 35 crores, Dude has amassed 72.7 crores so far, thus yielding an ROI of 37.7 crores. Calculated further, it equals 107.71% returns. According to Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a hit verdict.

With a net collection of 72.7 crores, the latest Kollywood rom-com is Mamitha Baiju’s second-highest-grossing film. With just a few crores more in the kitty, Premalu is her highest-grossing film ever, with a net collection of 75.64 crores.

Premalu was reportedly made on a very controlled budget of 9 crores. Against it, it scored 75.64 crores, thus enjoying an ROI of 66.64 crores. Calculated further, it recorded a whopping 740.44% returns. It secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

As we can clearly see, despite a small difference in collection, Mamitha’s Mollywood blockbuster is leading the ROI battle against Dude by a huge margin.

