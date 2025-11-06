Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, is in the final stage of its theatrical run, and most probably, it’ll stay in theaters for another week. Speaking about the present situation, the film has completed a run of almost three weeks at the Indian box office, and so far, it has amassed over 72 crore net. With this, it has made a solid returns of over 100% but still, it is the least profitable film of Pradeep. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 20!

How much did Dude earn at the Indian box office in 20 days?

Though the Kollywood rom-com lost its steam much earlier than expected, it managed to become a big success due to the numbers it fetched during the first week. Coming to the latest collection update, it did a business of 15 lakh on the third Wednesday, day 20, showing a normal drop from day 19’s 22 lakh.

Overall, Dude has earned an estimated 72.57 crore net at the Indian box office in 20 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection is 85.63 crores. From here, the film is heading for a closing collection of below 75 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 56.5 crores

Week 2 – 13.7 crores

Day 15 – 40 lakh

Day 16 – 76 lakh

Day 17 – 63 lakh

Day 18 – 21 lakh

Day 19 – 22 lakh

Day 20 – 15 lakh

Total – 72.57 crores

It’s Pradeep Ranganathan’s least profitable film!

Reportedly, Dude was made on a budget of 35 crores. Against this, it has earned 72.57 crore net so far, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 37.57 crores. Calculated further, it equals 107.34% returns. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a hit verdict.

Speaking about Pradeep Ranganathan’s other films, his Love Today was made on a budget of just 6 crores. Against this cost, it did a business of 66.57 crores, thus yielding an ROI of 60.57 crores or 1009.5% returns. His Dragon earned 102.55 crores at the Indian box office, against a budget of 35 crores. It made an ROI of 67.55 crores, which equals 193% returns.

As we can see, the latest rom-com is the least profitable film compared to his Love Today and Dragon.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 16: Multiplies Its Opening Day By 8 Times, Beating Biggies Like Sikandar & War 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News