Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is a massive success worldwide. The Japanese animated dark fantasy action film is already the 5th highest-grossing film of 2025 at the global box office. Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial has now begun its pre-sales in China on a thunderous note. Scroll below for the exciting updates!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle China Pre-Sales Collection

According to Luiz Fernando, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle began its pre-sales in China on a victorious note, accumulating $3.6 million for the period between November 13-16, 2025. It made the second-biggest start for a non-Chinese film in the post-COVID era, leaving behind F9, which opened its advance booking at $2.1 million.

The Ufotable production remained only behind Avatar – The Way Of Water, which earned a whopping $8.5 million on its first day of pre-sales. Infinity Castle has also clocked the biggest ever first-day pre-sales for a non-Chinese animation, garnering almost 2X of Suzume.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle pre-sales at the Chinese box office:

Previews (November 13) : $311K

Day 1: $1.9 million

Day 2: $1.1 million

Day 3: $293K

Total: $3.6 million

Infinity Castle confirmed to beat Suzume’s opening weekend?

The Japanese animated coming-of-age fantasy adventure film Suzume scored a smashing debut weekend of $49.9 million at the Chinese box office. Given the current trends, Akaza’s Return could comfortably cross that mark and set new benchmarks for Japanese animated films in China.

It also has the scope to enter the top 3 opening days for a non-Chinese film at the post-COVID box office.

Check out the top 3 opening weekend debuts in China during the post-COVID era (non-Chinese films only):

Godzilla vs Kong: $136.1 million

Avatar – The Way Of Water: $69.2 million

F9: $57.1 million

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle made a record-breaking debut in Japan, Taiwan, the US, and many other countries. It is now to be seen whether the magic spreads in China with its big release on November 14, 2025.

