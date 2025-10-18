The Conjuring: Last Rites has managed to hold its place in more than 2,000 theatres across North America, even after spending over a month in cinemas. The movie’s run, though still strong, has started to slow down with its lowest domestic daily earnings with around $189K and a lowest per-theatre average of $80 recorded on Thursday.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Performance

The worldwide collection of Last Rites has now climbed past $477 million, moving steadily toward the $500 million mark. Made on a modest budget of $55 million, it covered its entire cost through its domestic run alone, which stands at $173.8 million, per Box Office Mojo.

Overseas, it brought in $303.2 million, showing strong performance across international markets. In recent days, the movie’s domestic earnings have dropped below the half-million mark per day, reflecting the natural slowdown that comes after a long theatrical run.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Summary

North America – $173.8m

International – $303.2m

Worldwide – $477m

With its seventh weekend beginning, the film is expected to receive a small push again, though it may not collect over $1 million this weekend. That would be the first time since its release that Last Rites fails to cross that weekend mark, which it had managed for six weekends in a row. Even so, it continues to outlast several other major titles in terms of staying power.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Surpasses F9 At The Domestic Box Office

Last Rites, which also happens to be the highest-grossing horror movie this year and the second-highest-grossing horror movie of all time, has overtaken the domestic earnings of Vin Diesel and John Cena’s F9: The Fast Saga, which earned $173 million during its theatrical run. It is now inching toward surpassing the domestic haul of Dwayne Johnson’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (173.9), which stands ahead by a small margin of about $1,000.

However, the worldwide figures tell a different story. Last Rites, with its $477 million global total, trails far behind Hobbs & Shaw’s $760.3 million and F9’s $726.2 million worldwide. Still, for a film made on a $55 million budget, The Conjuring: Last Rites has delivered one of the most profitable runs in recent years and ended the long-running horror franchise on a commanding financial note.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Trailer

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

