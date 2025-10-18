The Smashing Machine has turned into one of the year’s major box office disappointments despite the presence of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. The sports drama, based on the life of former UFC Champion Mark Kerr, was released on October 3 across more than 3,000 theatres in North America.

The Smashing Machine Daily Box Office Numbers Reflect Weak Turnout

Even with such a wide release, The Smashing Machine has managed to collect only a little under $18 million so far. The domestic box office stands at just over $10.7 million, while the international run has not added much either, as per Box Office Mojo.

The Smashing Machine Box Office Summary

North America – $10.7m

International – $7.1m

Worldwide – $17.9m

The film’s theatre count is expected to shrink further as the response has been consistently weak. Daily collections have dropped to a few thousand dollars, showing no sign of any rebound. This week, the film has not crossed even half a million dollars on any single day. Tuesday brought the highest earnings of the week with around $300K at the domestic box office. By Thursday, the film saw its lowest per-theatre average at $44, pulling in less than $150K that day.

Surpassing Eddington’s Domestic Earnings

Even with its poor performance, The Smashing Machine has managed to surpass the domestic total of another big flop. Ari Aster’s 2025 Western drama Eddington, featuring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Austin Butler, and Emma Stone, earned $13 million worldwide, including $10.1 million from domestic audiences. That film had a production budget of $25 million but never came close to recovering it. The Smashing Machine overtook Eddington’s worldwide total a few days ago and has now crossed its domestic number as well.

This new mark, however, does little to change the film’s overall position. Its total is still far from the numbers needed to avoid becoming another expensive misfire. With declining theatre counts and weak daily earnings, The Smashing Machine appears set to follow Eddington’s path, remembered less for its stars and more for its poor box office fate.

The Smashing Machine Trailer

