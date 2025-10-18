Stephen King’s The Long Walk has now outperformed one of his most beloved movie adaptations at the global box office. The thriller has earned over $53 million worldwide, including $34.2 million in North America alone. This puts it ahead of 1986’s Stand by Me, another King adaptation centered on friendship and brotherhood, which grossed $52 million worldwide in its initial run. As the numbers show, The Long Walk has earned nearly $1 million more than Stand By Me, and the gap is likely to widen further in the coming days.

The Long Walk Is Among The Top Stephen King Adaptations This Year

Advertisement

The film marks the third King adaptation released this year, following The Monkey ($68.8 million) and Life of Chuck ($18.7 million), with The Running Man remake still on the way. Among these, The Monkey holds the top spot, but The Long Walk is close behind and gaining attention for its steady performance.

The Long Walk, made on a $20 million budget, opened with $11.7 million domestically, per Box Office Mojo. Despite early assumptions of a slow start, the film’s distribution through Lionsgate meant that much of its budget was already covered through international presales. That setup placed the movie near the break-even point almost immediately, and with its current box office run, it has likely entered profit territory.

Francis Lawrence Brings Stephen King’s Novel To The Big Screen

Directed by Francis Lawrence, known for several Hunger Games movies, The Long Walk brings to life King’s novel, first published in 1979 under his pseudonym Richard Bachman. For years, filmmakers tried to adapt it, including George A. Romero, but it finally reached the screen nearly 40 years later. The finished result turned out well for audiences and critics, landing an 88% Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score and an 85% audience score.

The Long Walk Home Release Dates & Upcoming Stephen King Movies

After more than a month in theaters, The Long Walk is now preparing for home release. It will be available on video-on-demand from October 21, 2025, followed by 4K and Blu-ray editions on November 25. King’s busy movie lineup will wrap up later this year with Edgar Wright’s The Running Man, slated to hit theaters on November 1, 2025.

The Long Walk Box Office Summary

Domestic – $34.2 million

International – $18.7 million

Worldwide – $53.1 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Black Phone 2 North America Box Office: Rings In With 13% Lower Previews Than The Original, Yet Targets A Decent Opening Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News