In addition to The Conjuring: Last Rites, Andy Muschietti’s 2017 supernatural blockbuster, It ($702.8 million), and its 2019 sequel, It: Chapter Two ($473.1 million), remain among the top three highest-grossing horror films of all time, as per The Numbers. Naturally, the anticipation for It: Welcome to Derry, the upcoming supernatural horror prequel series, is sky-high. If you’re wondering when and where to watch it online and what it’s all about, here’s everything you need to know.

What Is It: Welcome to Derry About?

Based on Stephen King’s 1986 novel It and set in 1962, this prequel series follows a couple who relocate to Derry, Maine, with their son, just as terrifying events begin to unfold in the town. The show explores the origin of Pennywise the Clown (Bill Skarsgård) and the dark history that leads up to the events of the first It film. The series also stars Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, Taylour Paige, James Remar, and Stephen Rider in important roles.

When & Where to Watch It: Welcome to Derry

In India, the series is officially scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar on October 27, 2025. Viewers in the U.S. can stream it on HBO Max starting October 26, 2025. The prequel series consists of eight episodes and is set to conclude on December 14, 2025.

Where to Watch It & It: Chapter Two Online?

If you are interested in watching both the It films before delving into the upcoming series, here are the streaming details for the 2017 film It and its 2019 sequel, It: Chapter Two. Both installments of the horror mystery are streaming on HBO Max in the US and Amazon Prime Video in India.

It: Welcome to Derry – Official Trailer

Watch the official trailer of It: Welcome to Derry to get a glimpse of its plot, setting, and key characters:

