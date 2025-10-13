After outgrossing Keanu Reeves’ iconic sci-fi action blockbuster, The Matrix, the latest Conjuring installment now ranks among the top 300 highest-grossing films of all time. The Conjuring: Last Rites has also surpassed the $300 million mark internationally, and combined with its $172.4 million domestic haul, the horror movie has earned an impressive $473 million worldwide.

Among 2025 releases, Last Rites currently holds 11th place (per Box Office Mojo), trailing behind the Marvel superhero film The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which has earned $521.8 million globally.

So, entering the year’s top 10 seems unlikely even for this blockbuster horror title. After cracking the all-time top 300 list, the Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson-led film has also surpassed the well-received monster movie Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) at the global box office. Here’s how the two films stack up in worldwide earnings.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. Godzilla vs. Kong – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here’s how the two films currently stand at the worldwide box office:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $172.4 million

International: $300.6 million

Worldwide: $473 million

Godzilla vs. Kong – Box Office Summary

North America: $100.9 million

International: $369.2 million

Worldwide: $470.1 million

As evident from the above figures, The Conjuring: Last Rites has already surpassed the monster hit Godzilla vs. Kong by a margin of around $3 million at the global box office, a gap that’s expected to widen further in the coming days.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Is Inches Away From Becoming the 2nd-Highest-Grossing Horror Movie Ever

As of now, The Conjuring: Last Rites stands as the third-highest-grossing horror film ever (per The Numbers), trailing behind Andy Muschietti’s 2017 supernatural blockbuster, It ($702.8 million), and its 2019 sequel, It: Chapter Two ($473.1 million). To claim the second spot, Last Rites needs to earn just around $51K more. At its current pace, the film is expected to reach this milestone very soon.

What Is The Conjuring: Last Rites About?

Directed by Michael Chaves and inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

