With a current worldwide total of $138 million, Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest release, One Battle After Another, now ranks among the top 25 highest-grossing titles of 2025, surpassing films like the John Wick spinoff Ballerina and Bong Joon Ho’s sci-fi venture Mickey 17.

The action thriller, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, now has its sights set on breaking into 2025’s top 20. So far, it has earned $54.5 million domestically and $83.5 million internationally, and currently needs to earn around $15 million more globally to achieve the milestone, per Box Office Mojo.

In the coming days, it is expected to surpass nearly double the lifetime earnings of Paul Thomas Anderson’s previous top-grossing film, There Will Be Blood ($76.2 million). Recently, One Battle After Another also overtook the global totals of the hit zombie comedy sequel, Zombieland: Double Tap (2019), and the classic Sylvester Stallone action blockbuster, First Blood (1982). Here’s a comparison of how these films stack up at the global box office.

One Battle After Another vs. Zombieland: Double Tap vs. First Blood – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Leonardo DiCaprio’s film has performed at the box office so far, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

One Battle After Another Box Office Summary

Domestic: $54.5 million

International: $83.5 million

Worldwide: $138 million

And here’s how much the Zombieland sequel and Sylvester Stallone’s cult action film performed at the global box office:

Zombieland: Double Tap Box Office Summary

Domestic: $73.1 million

International: $49.7 million

Worldwide: $122.8 million

First Blood Box Office Summary

Domestic: $47.2 million

International: $78 million

Worldwide: $125.2 million

As the numbers indicate, One Battle After Another has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of both Zombieland: Double Tap ($122.8 million) and First Blood ($125.2 million) by a clear margin, and the gap is expected to widen further in the coming days.

Return On Budget Comparison

While One Battle After Another has already surpassed the global earnings of both these films, outperforming them in terms of return on budget seems unlikely for the critically acclaimed action thriller. Zombieland: Double Tap earned $122.8 million against a budget of $42 million and First Blood earned $125.2 million against a budget of $15 million at the box office compared to their production budgets.

As the numbers show, the Zombieland sequel and First Blood delivered 2.9x and 8.4x their production budgets, respectively. Since One Battle After Another was made on a $140 million budget, it would need to earn around $406 million to match even Double Tap’s 2.9x earnings-to-budget ratio, a figure that currently appears to be out of reach.

One Battle After Another – Plot & Cast

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

