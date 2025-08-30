As it inches toward the $90 million mark, Liam Neeson’s critically acclaimed action-comedy The Naked Gun now ranks among the top 30 highest-grossing movies of 2025. With a current worldwide tally of $89.3 million, it already stands as the franchise’s top-grossing entry. However, it still needs around $15 million more to surpass its estimated $105 million break-even point.

In recent weeks, The Naked Gun has managed to outgross several popular titles, including Will Smith’s boxing drama Ali (2001), Matthew McConaughey’s legal thriller The Lincoln Lawyer (2011), Keanu Reeves’ action hit John Wick (2014), and Danny Boyle’s cult zombie horror 28 Days Later (2002). Now, Liam Neeson’s film is on the verge of overtaking one of Sylvester Stallone’s most brutal action flicks — 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood. Here’s how much more The Naked Gun needs to earn before it surpasses the most recent entry in the Rambo franchise.

The Naked Gun vs. Rambo: Last Blood – Box Office Comparison

Here’s the box office breakdown of both films, according to Box Office Mojo.

The Naked Gun – Box Office Summary

North America: $49 million

International: $40.3 million

Worldwide: $89.3 million

Rambo: Last Blood – Box Office Summary

North America: $44.8 million

International: $46.6 million

Worldwide: $91.4 million

As the numbers show, The Naked Gun needs just over $2 million more to surpass the lifetime earnings of Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo: Last Blood. It is expected to hit this milestone in the next few days.

The Naked Gun vs. Rambo Franchise – Box Office Comparison

To see where The Naked Gun stands against Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo franchise, here’s a look at the worldwide box office of all five films.

First Blood (1982) – $47.2 million Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) – $150.4 million Rambo III (1988) – $53.7 million Rambo (2008) – $113.2 million Rambo: Last Blood (2019) – $91.5 million

With a current global haul of $89.3 million, The Naked Gun has already surpassed the lifetime grosses of the franchise’s first and third installments. However, it still trails the second, fourth, and fifth entries by about $61 million, $24 million, and $2 million, respectively. While overtaking Rambo: Last Blood is expected in the coming days, catching up with Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) and Rambo (2008) appears improbable.

More About The Naked Gun

Directed by Akiva Schaffer, the film stars Liam Neeson as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen’s iconic character. Now leading the Police Squad, Drebin Jr. finds himself on a mission to save the world. He’s approached by Beth Davenport (played by Pamela Anderson), whose tech-engineer brother mysteriously died in an electric vehicle crash. Determined to uncover the truth, Drebin Jr. dives into the case, leading to a series of chaotic and hilarious events.

The Naked Gun – Official Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Bad Guys 2 Worldwide Box Office: Universal Pictures’ Sequel Surpasses Disney’s Elio & Sets Sights On $200M!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News