After receiving a big thumbs up from critics and audiences, Barbarian director Zach Cregger’s latest horror release, Weapons, is busy breaking multiple box office records. With an impressive global haul of $210.8 million, the film has already outgrossed Disney’s 2025 live-action Snow White, reimagining the studio’s classic 1937 animated film. What makes this feat even more remarkable is that Weapons was produced on a reported $38 million budget, which is around one-sixth of Snow White’s estimated $250+ million cost, as per Collider.

As its strong box office run continues, Weapons has overtaken an iconic Nicole Kidman-led horror film renowned for its legendary climactic revelation. That movie is none other than the 2001 hit The Others, which went on to gross an impressive $210 million globally. Let’s see how the two films stack up at the global box office, and can Weapons beat the classic 2001 horror film in terms of earnings-to-budget performance?

Weapons vs. The Others – Box Office Comparison

Here’s the box office breakdown of the two films, according to Box Office Mojo.

Weapons – Box Office Summary

North America: $120.8 million

International: $90 million

Worldwide: $210.8 million

The Others – Box Office Summary

North America: $96.6 million

International: $113.4 million

Worldwide: $210 million

With a worldwide total of $210.8 million, Weapons has already outgrossed The Others’ $210 million global haul by approximately $850K. The next big question is whether Weapons can also outshine the 2001 classic in terms of its earnings-to-budget ratio.

Can Weapons Outperform The Others In Earnings-Budget Ratio?

As mentioned earlier, The Others grossed $210 million worldwide against a budget of $17 million, delivering an impressive 12.4x return. In comparison, Weapons was made on a reported budget of $38 million. To match The Others’ 12.4x return, Weapons would need to hit around $471 million worldwide.

Despite its strong box office run and current worldwide haul, surpassing this benchmark looks virtually impossible given its present momentum.

What Is Weapons About?

The mystery horror film is set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks everyone. All but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanish one night, and they never return. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance. Is it a sinister force, a human threat, or something even more unsettling?

Weapons Trailer

