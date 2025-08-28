Nisha Ganatra’s Freakier Friday, reuniting Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, crossed a major mark at the worldwide box office. It is on its way to beating its predecessor’s global haul, Freaky Friday. But how much more does the sequel need to earn to beat the previous movie and become the highest-grossing film among the two? Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the sequel earned so far at the worldwide box office?

The Freaky Friday sequel is doing well at the domestic box office. It has been #2 in the daily domestic rankings except for the two days when KPop Demon Hunters was released, when it dropped to #3. It collected $1.38 million on its third Tuesday at the North American box office. In 19 days, the film’s domestic total reached $72.4 million cume.

Internationally, the film has collected $42.9 million so far and counting. Along with the domestic cume of $72.4 million, the worldwide collection of Freakier Friday has hit $115.3 million. It is doing well at the cinemas, which is a good thing for comedies.

Check out the latest breakdown of the film’s worldwide collection.

North America – $72.4 million

International – $42.9 million

Worldwide – $115.3 million

Freakier Friday Vs Freaky Friday’s box office collections

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Freaky Friday collected $110.2 million in its domestic run, which is 34.3% more than that of Freakier Friday. The sequel also needs around a 40% hike to beat its $160.8 million worldwide collection of Freaky Friday. It is less than $50 million away from surpassing the OG movie. It is not an unachievable task for the sequel at this point in its domestic run.

What is the sequel about?

The story picks up years after Tess and Anna endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might strike twice. Freakier Friday was released on August 8.

