James Gunn’s Superman is a winner at the domestic box office because it is the highest-grossing DC film featuring Clark Kent. However, globally, it will not be able to achieve this interesting feat. Man of Steel and Justice League are two DC movies featuring Henry Cavill as Superman. David Corenswet’s movie is way behind Zack Snyder-helmed comic book flick. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie features an incredible cast, and the viewers were quite impressed by them. There will be other movies or shows featuring the supporting characters in this movie. Comic book fans are enjoying this comic book-accurate Kal-El and his story. It is one of the biggest hits of the year, marking a glorious start for the new DC Universe.

How much has the DC film collected at the worldwide box office?

Based on the latest data provided by Box Office Mojo, Superman collected $347.8 million at the domestic box office after over forty-seven days. It has a stronghold at the North American box office, becoming the third highest-grossing film of the year, besides A Minecraft Movie and Lilo & Stitch. Meanwhile, at the overseas box office, it earned $258.28 million, and adding that to the domestic total of over 47 days, the worldwide total reached $606.09 million.

Here’s the latest worldwide collection breakdown of the film

North America – $347.8 million

International – $258.3 million

Worldwide – $606.1 million

Superman Vs Justice League’s box office collection

James Gunn‘s Superman is leading the race at the domestic box office, as the Zack Snyder-helmed Justice League’s domestic collection is $229.02 million. But its international cume is much more than Gunn’s film, which is $432.3 million. Therefore, the worldwide collection of Justice League is $661.3 million.

Although Superman has crossed the $600 million milestone, it is still $55.2 million behind Zack Snyder‘s film’s worldwide haul. Now, David Corenswet‘s film is tracking to earn between $615 million and $620 million worldwide in its original run. Thus, it will end its global run without crossing Justice League at the box office.

James Gunn’s Superman, starring David Corenswet alongside Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult, was released on July 11.

