James Gunn, over the years, has established himself as one of the most accomplished directors in Hollywood, as he has a few million-dollar movies under his belt. His works are known both in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DCU. From taking control of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy in the Marvels to directing Suicide Squad for the DC and now taking over the DC Studios and releasing a Superman reboot movie featuring David Corenswet – he has done it all.

Born on August 5, 1966, in St. Louis, Missouri, Gunn’s interest in movies ignited when he used to watch low-budget horror films like Friday the 13th. His creative mind has always been quite flourished since he was a kid. However, in the early phase of his career in the film industry, he used to work at cult studio, Troma Entertainment, where he co-wrote Romeo and Juliet (1996). He even penned scripts for Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead and more. But his directorial debut was Slither in 2006. Since then till now, he has achieved a lot of feats in his filmography. Scroll ahead to know about his fortune.

James Gunn’s Career Highlights & Net Worth

After his directorial debut with Slither, his big break as a filmmaker came with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 under the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which he not only directed but also co-wrote. Starring Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, David Bautista, Zoe Saldana, and Vin Diesel was a massive hit, and it grossed $773 million at the worldwide box office, as per Box Office Mojo.

James Gunn clarifies he’s not writing SUPERMAN 2, but another DCU film where Superman has a significant role. He says it’s the same project he mentioned a few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/4iw4xtoHrM — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) July 31, 2025

Soon after that, Gunn went on to write and direct the sequels, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and 3, which were released in 2017 and 2023, respectively. While the second movie grossed $863 million at the worldwide box office, the third film earned, if not as its prequel but over $845 million globally, as per Box Office Mojo. So, it’s pretty clear that the director had minted quite a few millions from these movies. His Suicide Squad was not that massive hit at the theatres.

However, in 2022, he took up the job as co-CEO of the DC Studios along with Peter Safran and directed the first Superman movie of the reboot film series starring David Corenswet. As per a Variety report, Gunn had taken home $15 million for directing the film on top of his seven-figure salary as one of the top executives.

James Gunn had bought a home in Studio City in 2002 when he was married to Jenna Fischer for $850K. Later, in 2017, he had sold it for $1.85 million. In 2016, he paid $6.25 million for a Malibu mansion of 7000 square feet over 3 acres. However, in 2019, he had listed the house for sale for $7.4 million and agreed to $6.875 million deal in the latter half of 2019. As of 2025, James Gunn has an estimated net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Now, his Superman success might make an impact on his net worth. What do you think?

