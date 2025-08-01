Henry Cavill’s name has been drawing attention again after being replaced as Superman by David Corenswet but his earlier work is finding a fresh audience. Nearly two decades ago, he appeared in The Tudors, a historical drama that has returned to streaming charts. Cavill shared the screen with Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Anthony Brophy in the story of a young king consumed by his pursuit of a male heir.

All four seasons are now available on Prime Video and Paramount+ in the United States, while the show is trending internationally in places like the Netherlands and Taiwan, per Collider. Critics gave it a respectable 69 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences pushed it to 84 percent, with Season 3 often regarded as the standout at an impressive 90 percent.

The Talented Team Behind the Series

The Tudors was created and written entirely by Michael Hirst, who enlisted directors such as Ciaran Donnelly, Jeremy Podeswa, and Dearbhla Walsh to bring the series to life. Donnelly, who later worked on The Wheel of Time, collaborated again with Hirst and Meyers on Vikings, the long-running historical hit. For Cavill, the series ended shortly before he appeared alongside Mickey Rourke in Immortals, which is streaming on Starz.

Just two years later, Cavill donned the cape in Man of Steel (2013), launching his Superman era, which culminated with a cameo in 2022’s Black Adam. During this time, he also gained massive popularity as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher.

Upcoming Projects for Cavill

Even with Superman in the rearview, Henry Cavill’s schedule is packed. He’s set to headline the Highlander reboot, directed by Chad Stahelski, with filming slated for September. He’ll also reunite with The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare director Guy Ritchie for In the Grey, an action-adventure co-starring Jake Gyllenhaal. Additionally, Cavill stars alongside Sterling K. Brown in a live-action Voltron movie, which has wrapped and is awaiting a release date.

Meanwhile, The Tudors has resurfaced as one of the most-watched shows on streaming, proving that Cavill’s early performances remain just as captivating as his upcoming roles.

