The Naked Gun, the fourth film in the action-comedy franchise of the same name, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Hollywood releases this year. Starring Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson, the movie is billed as a legacy sequel to 1994’s Naked Gun 33 ½: The Final Insult.

Ahead of its big screen release on August 1, 2025, The Naked Gun premiered at the SVA Theater in New York on July 28, 2025. The movie landed big on Rotten Tomatoes, earning a massive score and receiving positive reviews from critics. Continue scrolling to know more!

The Naked Gun Reboot Scores Big On Rotten Tomatoes!

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson’s action comedy landed with a whopping 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. The review aggregator site also took to social media to announce The Naked Gun’s golden debut with a caption that read, “The first reviews are in for #NakedGun – currently it’s Fresh at 98% on the Tomatometer, with 48 reviews.”

The film is currently sitting at 91% on Rotten Tomatoes with 112 reviews (at the time of writing). Critics are calling it “the biggest surprise of the year” (New York Post), “even funnier than you hoped it would be” (Detroit News). They are also singling out Anderson as the unexpected MVP of a film packed with fast-paced gags and perfectly unhinged comedy.

What Is The Naked Gun Reboot About?

The reboot follows Lt Frank Drebin Jr. (Neeson), the bumbling son of Lt. Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen), who must follow his father’s footsteps and succeed in preventing the closure of Police Squad. He is joined by Beth Davenport (Anderson), the femme fatale and his sharp-tongued partner. Her character pays homage to the role of Priscilla Presley from the original film.

The Naked Gun reboot delivers laughs, charm, and perfect comedic timing. It serves as a reminder that funny, fearless, and clever never go out of style. The film will be released by

Paramount Pictures across theatres in the US and India on August 1, 2025.

You can check out the trailer of the movie below:

