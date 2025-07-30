Lindsay Lohan is all set to return to the big screen with Jamie Lee Curtis in the upcoming comedy Freakier Friday, a sequel to the 2003 hit, Freaky Friday. The new movie marks the return of Lohan and Curtis’ beloved onscreen duo for a new generation of magical mayhem.

Lohan recently attended a New York City screening of Freakier Friday before the movie’s official theatrical release. During the event, the Mean Girls actress revealed what she would do if she swapped bodies with her teenage self in real life.

What Would Lindsay Lohan Do If She Freaky Friday’d With Her Teenage Self?

While speaking to People during the New York City screening of Freakier Friday, Lohan revealed what would happen if she ended up swapping bodies with her teenage self. “Me as a teenager tomorrow now? I would go to the gym, which I know I didn’t do then,” the actress said with a laugh.

The actress also answered how she would feel if she switched places with her 2-year-old son, Luai, whom she shares with her husband Bader Shammas, “Oh my gosh. I don’t know. I mean if I were him, I would go to the park as him because he loves to go to the park,” Lindsay Lohan said.

“And if he were me, he, I don’t know, he can’t have tea ’cause he is too young…maybe ice cream. Yeah, I probably have ice cream in my body first thing in the morning. Yeah. Vanilla ice cream,” she added.

When Is Freakier Friday Releasing?

Freakier Friday is set against the backdrop of a blended family, teen troubles, and heartfelt hilarity. The new movie centers around three women, a mom, a daughter, and a soon-to-be stepsister, swapping bodies in a twist that’s double the chaos and all the fun.

The movie will be released in theatres in the US on August 8, 2025. Freakier Friday is the ultimate girls’ night out pick, making it perfect for a movie date with your mom, sister, or your ride-or-die girl gang.

