Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, the coolest mother-daughter duo from Freaky Friday, have returned after 22 years with a sequel to the comedy-drama. The fun rollercoaster ride of the second chapter, Freakier Friday, hits theaters on August 8, 2025, and the lead duo has been actively promoting their film. Lohan and Curtis not only share a strong bond on screen but also maintain a close friendship in real life.

Lindsay Lohan Reflects On Her Friendship With Jamie Lee Curtis

During the promotions of Freakier Friday, Lindsay Lohan, now 39, opened up about her friendship with Jamie. She was only 16 when the shooting of Freak Friday began, and over the years her bond with Jamie has remained true. Talking about her co-star who’s also a friend, Lohan said, “Jamie was with me at a time in my life when I was going through a lot publicly. I have to feel safe around people. And Jamie is one of those people for me. I feel very safe with Jamie. I feel safe telling her things.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Their Bond Rare & Trustworthy

And the friendship is mutual and goes both ways, as Jamie spoke about Lindsay Lohan, “I know I can trust her. And I can’t say that about a lot of people. If I tell her something, it’s gonna stay with her. We’ve both been through hard things, ’cause we’re alive and life is hard. And we’re not dead yet. So the truth of our experience together belies all of the kind of showbizzy stuff. We connected, and we really stayed connected. And that is special and rare for me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

About Freakier Friday

In the new reboot of the film, Lindsay Lohan plays Anna, who is now a mother to a teenage daughter (played by Julia Butters), and Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Anna’s mom, Tess, who is now a fun-loving grandma. The sequel is filled with more chaos, fun, and laughter—this time, it’s a quadruple swap following the first body swap experience in the original 2003 classic hit. A magical mishap causes Anna, her daughter, her stepdaughter, and her mother Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) to switch bodies. What follows is a whirlwind of confusion and comedy, ultimately leading to heartfelt moments and deeper understanding among the four women.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)

Freakier Friday promises a brand-new wave of mischief, mayhem, and unexpected laughs for a whole new generation. Directed by Canadian filmmaker Nisha Ganatra, the film is produced by Andrew Gunn, who also bankrolled the first movie, jointly collaborating with former Disney executive Kristin Burr. The comedy drama will release on August 8, 2025.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Ozzy Osbourne & Sharon Osbourne Briefly Split & It Had Nothing To Do With The Infamous Strangling Incident!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News