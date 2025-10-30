Freakier Friday brings Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis back together more than twenty years after their first body-swapping adventure in Freaky Friday (2003). This time, things get even more tangled as mother and daughter find themselves in another switch that doesn’t stop with the two of them. Anna’s teenage daughter Harper, played by Julia Butters, and her soon-to-be stepdaughter Lily, played by Sophia Hammons, are pulled into the mix, setting off a round of wild exchanges across generations.

Freakier Friday Critics & Audience Rating

The critics gave Freakier Friday a 74% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences pushed the film to a 91% “Popcornmeter” rating across more than 2,500 reviews. This strong response made it one of Disney’s most warmly received comedies of the year. The sequel even outperformed the original in audience approval, though the 2003 version still holds a higher critics’ score at 88%.

Freakier Friday Strong Box Office Performance

The film’s lighthearted storyline and nostalgic energy resonated strongly with fans as well, helping it collect $153 million at the global box office against a $45 million budget.

Freakier Friday Box Office Summary

North America – $94.2m

International – $58.9m

Worldwide – $153.1m

Freakier Friday OTT Release Update

Following its strong box office run, the movie became available for digital purchase and rental earlier in October. Now, it is set for its streaming debut on Disney+ on November 12, roughly three months after its theatrical release.

The Freakquel is coming to Disney+.🤘 Stream Disney’s Freakier Friday on November 12! pic.twitter.com/TmhNjUNRga — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) October 28, 2025

A new trailer marks the announcement, showing the film’s warm reception and inviting families to watch it together. The streaming debut will also make it part of Disney’s long-running Freaky Friday legacy, alongside the 1976 Jodie Foster original and the 2018 musical version.

No FREAKING way! Disney’s Freakier Friday is streaming on Disney+ November 12. pic.twitter.com/tTN5K9Cnzh — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) October 28, 2025

Jamie Lee Curtis shared earlier that the idea for a sequel had been floating around for years, but only came together once Lindsay Lohan was at a stage in life where she could believably play a mother of a teenager.

Freakier Friday Trailer

