The Nun has returned once again to haunt screens with its dark presence in The Nun II, one of the most frightening parts of The Conjuring Universe. Set in the 1950s, long before the Warrens’ famous cases, the story follows Sister Irene, played by Taissa Farmiga, who is still haunted by the sinister demon Valak.

Michael Chaves, who also directed The Conjuring: Last Rites, took charge of this sequel and, alongside Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, and Bonnie Aarons, reprised their roles from the earlier film, while Storm Reid and Anna Popplewell joined the cast.

The Nun II OTT Update: When To Watch The Horror Sequel On Netflix?

The film will make its streaming debut on Netflix around Halloween, arriving on November 1, 2025, per CBR. It continues Valak’s terrifying legacy, which began in The Conjuring 2 in 2016 and was revisited in Annabelle: Creation before culminating in the spin-off series The Nun.

The Nun II Box Office Success & Audience Reaction

The film’s gothic atmosphere and religious undertones helped it draw strong crowds, turning its $38.5 million budget into an impressive $269 million worldwide. On Rotten Tomatoes, over a thousand audience reviews gave it a 72% approval rating, calling it more entertaining and scarier than its predecessor. Critics, however, were divided, giving it a 51% score.

The Conjuring Universe Continues To Expand

Earlier this year, the ninth film in the franchise, The Conjuring: Last Rites, took the Warrens on their final big-screen investigation, earning $487 million worldwide. Although promoted as the last chapter, creator James Wan has hinted at a new phase for the series and even a television spin-off in development. Fans can expect that Valak and the Warrens’ world are far from finished, as The Nun II brings its chilling presence to streaming screens once again.

