Jason Momoa continues to rule 2025 with a run of victories that span screens big and small. After winning hearts with Apple TV’s Chief of War and powering through the massive success of A Minecraft Movie, the actor has set himself up for an unforgettable year. Add the announcement of a Minecraft Movie sequel to the mix, and it’s clear that Jason Momoa’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Streaming Details

Now, besides his packed schedule, one of Momoa’s most talked-about films is ready to make waves again. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is joining the US streaming lineup on November 27, becoming part of Netflix’s big list of new arrivals this month, per Collider. The film, which divided critics and audiences alike, features Momoa alongside Patrick Wilson and Nicole Kidman in what was the final entry in the DCEU.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Story

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the story follows Aquaman facing his old enemy, Black Manta, who returns with the power of the mythic Black Trident. To stop him, Aquaman forms an uneasy alliance with his brother Orm, the former king of Atlantis. Together, they set aside their differences to defend their world from an ancient and destructive force.

Mixed Reactions From Critics & Fans

While critics on Rotten Tomatoes gave the film a weak 33%, audiences responded far more positively with a strong 79%, even higher than the original film’s 72%. The split in opinion makes its Netflix debut even more interesting, as new viewers get to decide where they stand on Momoa’s final DCEU outing. This November, fans can dive back into Atlantis once more when Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom surfaces on Netflix.

What’s Next For Momoa

With Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom now streaming on Netflix, fans can relive Jason Momoa’s final DCEU outing before he dives into his next wave of roles — including the much-anticipated Minecraft Movie sequel. This November, prepare to dive back into Atlantis once again with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom streaming on Netflix on the 27th.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Trailer

