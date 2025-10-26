Netflix brings another true crime story that feels stranger than fiction. The Monster of Florence arrives soon after the advent of a documentary on infamous murderer and body snatcher Ed Gein (Monster: The Ed Gein Story), which already drew millions of viewers worldwide. Before his arrest in 1957, Gein used to stay in a massive 195-acre farmland in Plainfield, Wisconsin, where he carried on his criminal activities for almost a decade until authorities made the gruesome discoveries.

The Monster of Florence True Crime Plot

Italy had its own monster while the US fixated on famous killers. Florence became a hunting ground between 1968 and 1985, during which eight young couples, sixteen people in total, lost their lives. They were usually out in cars at quiet spots, and each time bullets tore through the scene. Some victims were stabbed, and in half of the cases, the women suffered brutal mutilation.

The horror only grew worse when the first victims in 1968, 32-year-old Barbara Locci and 29-year-old Antonio Lo Bianco, were discovered with a child sleeping in the backseat. That small boy became the lone witness.

Police at first blamed Locci’s husband. He went to prison, but similar killings took place while he remained locked away. As a result, the investigation had to start over again, and years passed, but couples kept dying.

Oggi, 50 anni fa, si verificava il primo duplice omicidio del #MostroDiFirenze: Antonio Lo Bianco, 29 anni muratore, e Barbara Locci, casalinga di 32, venivano uccisi a #Signa. Sono passati #50anni e ancora non sappiamo la verità sul più incredibile caso di cronaca nera di sempre pic.twitter.com/HaMbdcm8EQ — LA CASE Books (@LACASEBooks) August 21, 2018

Unsolved Murders That Spanned 17 Years

The next killing came in 1974 and more followed while police searched everywhere for possible links. Pietro Pacciani became the first major name as he had a violent history and was convicted in 1994, yet he walked free after an acquittal. A new trial never reached him because he died. Some of his friends later faced their own convictions tied to four of the eight double homicides, yet many believed the evidence felt too weak. The truth slipped through every hand that tried to grab it.

New Suspects & New Theories in Florence Murders

In 2001, journalist Mario Spezi reopened the case once more. He teamed up with author Douglas Preston, and they believed signs pointed toward ritual acts and a possible cult. Spezi was even arrested for interfering in the investigation, though the charges fell away later. Italian magistrate Giuliano Mignini arrived during this era, too. He thought a doctor had to be involved because of the surgical nature of the attacks. However, his theory never found a final answer either.

To this day, the nightmare stands without a face. New technology has found DNA linking more than one crime scene. It does not match victims or any of the well-known suspects, so it feels like another puzzle piece without a place. The DNA might belong to someone who worked the case long ago. Still, the door stays open to endless theories. Some say one killer, while others think several hunters may have stalked young lovers for seventeen years. Even wild rumors about the Zodiac Killer moving from America entered conversations at one point.

Why The Monster of Florence on Netflix is a Must-Watch

Netflix now turns all of this into four gripping episodes based on Gianluca Monastra’s non-fiction book Il Monstro di Firenze. The storytelling moves back and forth through time, allowing viewers to feel like they are right beside those trying to solve the case. Besides, strong performances bring both pain and obsession into focus.

The Monster of Florence streams on Netflix in the US.

The Monster of Florence Trailer

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Hidden Netflix Horror Gems Perfect For Halloween Night: From No One Gets Out Alive To His House

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News