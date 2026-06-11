Netflix, in collaboration with Ektaa Kapoor, is bringing back the Lock Upp format with a new version titled Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza. The new show will be a bold new captive reality series that asks a provocative question: What happens when the people we think we know are finally forced to reveal who they really are?

The streaming platform has unveiled the first look at the show. The reality show, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, is set to premiere on June 27 and will feature 14 celebrities living together in a controlled environment where secrets, strategy, and survival will play a major role.

14 Celebrities To Enter The Lock Upp

In Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza, 14 well-known personalities will enter a jail-like setup and remain cut off from the outside world for six weeks. Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan will take charge as the show’s “Jailers,” overseeing the contestants as the inmates must navigate shifting alliances and difficult choices where every move can flip the narrative overnight.

The participants will be pushed through a series of tasks designed to test their patience, resilience, and ability to adapt under pressure. With limited comforts and constant scrutiny, every decision could impact their journey in the competition.

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What To Expect From The Show

But this isn’t about inmates surviving the jail. It’s about perception, confession, and everything in between. The show gives inmates an opportunity to reveal the stories beyond their image. Because in Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa, truth isn’t just power — it’s a currency that can set you free.

Over its six-week run, the reality series will feature daily tasks, hierarchy-based challenges, chargesheets, punishments, and eliminations. As pressure builds, secrets spill, alliances shift, and nothing stays predictable for long.

As the competition progresses, relationships inside the jail are likely to evolve, creating new equations and rivalries among the inmates. With contestants living under constant pressure, viewers can expect plenty of emotional moments and dramatic confrontations.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza will begin streaming on Netflix from June 27. New episodes will be available every Saturday to Wednesday at 8:00 PM.

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