For most actors, a debut or early-career role is about making an impression. For Vaibhavi Malhotra, it became an exercise in complete emotional surrender. The actor, in Abhinay Deo’s much-celebrated crime drama Brown, recently opened up about the intense preparation that went into portraying Ahana, a young woman whose story forms one of the show’s most emotionally devastating arcs.

While audiences have witnessed the character’s tragic fate on screen, few may realize the level of preparation required to bring those moments to life.

Preparing For Ahana’s Harrowing Murder Scene

Speaking about the experience, Vaibhavi revealed that filming Ahana’s murder sequence demanded months of physical training and emotional conditioning. “Training for the sequence took months of yoga because I had to be suspended during portions of the shoot. I wanted to ensure that my body was prepared so that I could remain completely focused on the performance,” she shared.

What began as a technical challenge soon evolved into one of the most immersive acting experiences of her career.

Carrying The Weight Of Survivors’ Stories

For Vaibhavi, Ahana was never just another character. The role represented the stories of countless abuse survivors who continue to fight for healing and dignity despite unimaginable trauma. Carrying that responsibility weighed heavily on the young actor throughout the process. “Shooting the murder sequence was the most immersive experience I’ve had as an actor. Every tear, scream, and fear you see is real. That night, I lost myself and found her,” she said.

The actor credits director Abhinay Deo for helping her navigate the emotional complexities of the role. Since much of Ahana’s journey unfolds through montages and nuanced moments rather than lengthy dialogue scenes, Vaibhavi had to rely heavily on expression and internal emotion. “For the most part, Ahana’s story is told through her eyes. My only focus was to be truthful to her emotions,” she explained.

The sequences remain one of the defining moments of Brown and, according to Vaibhavi, a turning point in her artistic growth.

For a newcomer, being entrusted with such a layered and emotionally demanding character is a rare opportunity. Judging by the dedication she brought to the role, Vaibhavi Malhotra appears determined to make every moment count.

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