Con City OTT Release Date Update: When And Where To Watch Arjun Das’s Film (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Netflix India has announced the global streaming of the Tamil comedy crime drama Con City. The film is an engaging thriller about a group of con artists who have moved on with their lives. But a tragic incident pushes them back to their old life.

Con City: Plot and Storyline

The film follows the story of a very normal family that has made Mangaluru their home. The family comprises Saravanan (Arjun Das) and his wife Mithra (Anna Ben). They also have a son named Jeeva who suffers from a physical disability. Despite having a strain in their relationship, the couple decided to be together for the sake of their son. From the outside, they look like any other ordinary middle-class family. However, a tragic event causes their past lives to return and haunt them.

One fine day, Jeeva gets kidnapped, and the parents get a call. During the police investigation, it is revealed that it is not a random crime but a well-thought-out kidnapping. The abductors are well aware of the family and their past. The kidnapping was carried out to dig up their past.

This is when it is revealed that the ordinary family did not lead a normal life earlier. They are actually a group of highly skilled con artists. Every member had been betrayed before turning to scams for survival. Saravnana was the mind behind the scams, while Mithra helped with her resourcefulness. Together, they earned enough to live comfortably. However, during their days as con artists, they also created enemies, some really dangerous ones. Sarvanan and Mithra are forced to return to the world of con to save their son.

As hidden motives and unexpected twists emerge, the family uncovers the mastermind behind the kidnapping and much more.

Directed by Harish Durairaj, it marks his first directorial. The film stars Arjun Das and Anna Ben in the lead roles, along with a mix of interesting actors like Yogi Babu, Vadivukkarasi, Radha Ravi, and Thambi Ramaiah. The film was released in theatres on Mune 26. The movie will make its OTT debut on Netflix from July 24. The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Con City Trailer:

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