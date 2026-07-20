Here’s What You Can Watch On OTT This Week (Photo Credit: Instagram/Netflix)

This week is a treat for fans of English-language content, with most of our picks coming from America. In the numbers game, Netflix leads the lineup with three selected titles, two of which are in English. JioHotstar follows with two English-language releases, while SonyLIV brings a single Malayalam film starring Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Kayadu Lohar. And that’s just the beginning. Scroll down to watch the trailers, read the plot summaries, and find out when and where you can stream each title.

Apple TV Plus

The Dink – July 24

Jake Johnson plays Dusty Boyd, a once-promising tennis prodigy who now teaches tennis to young children at his father’s golf course. However, he hates the rise of pickleball more than anything. Desperate for his father’s approval, Dusty finds his life taking an unexpected turn when a minor injury forces him into the world of pickleball. There, he discovers a new community where he finally feels like he belongs, but he soon finds himself caught between two worlds.

Jio Hotstar

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe – July 24

A sci-fi action comedy series, this is a spin-off of The Big Bang Theory. Kevin Sussman reprises his role as comic book store owner Stuart Bloom, who accidentally destroys a device built by Sheldon and Leonard from the original series, causing a multiversal crisis. An alternate version of Stuart from another universe then appears and recruits him to help fix the damage, sending him on an adventure across the multiverse.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 4 – July 24

Set in the 23rd century, the series follows the crew as they embark on new missions before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series (1966–1969). The new season consists of 10 episodes.

SonyLiv

Pallichattambi (Malayalam) – July 24

Starring Tovino Thomas in the titular role, Kayadu Lohar as his romantic interest, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in a cameo that plays a crucial and integral part in the story, the film is directed by Dijo Jose Antony. The name Pallichattambi literally means “Church Rowdy.” It is a period action drama that fictionalizes true events that took place in Kerala during the tenure of the country’s first elected Communist government and the events leading to its eventual dismissal by the central government. The story is told through the eyes of an ordinary thug working for the Church, set against the backdrop of the government’s land reform efforts to redistribute land from the Church and wealthy landowners to the poor. Blending historical events with conspiracy theories, the film offers a fictional take on a politically turbulent period in Kerala’s history.

Prime video

Aadarsh Baal Vidyalaya (Hindi) – July 24

Kay Kay Menon plays Gyaneshwar Tripathi, the headmaster of a high school in Delhi. He is not strict and has a laid-back approach, allowing his students to learn at their own pace. However, everything changes when he learns that the principals of Delhi’s top 10 performing schools will be sent abroad for training. Determined to secure a spot among them, he sets out to transform his school into one of the city’s best, leading to a series of hilarious situations.

Netflix

72 Hours – July 24

Kevin Hart plays Joe, a 40-something advertising executive whose career has hit a rough patch, leaving him feeling discouraged. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he is accidentally added to a group chat for the bachelor party of a group of friends who are about half his age. They eventually invite him to join the celebration, setting the stage for a wild comedy.

Musafir Cafe (Hindi) – July 24

An eight-episode series about love, second chances, and finding love again. Chander Mohan Sharma, played by Vikrant Massey, genuinely falls in love, but his first relationship doesn’t last. Sudha, played by Vedika Pinto, is an independent, outgoing lawyer, while Preeti, played by Mahima Makwana, is a stable, reliable, and supportive presence in his life.

Ransom Canyon Season 2 – July 23

Six months have passed since the events of the first season. Rancher Staten Kirkland, played by Josh Duhamel, is still fighting to reclaim the Double K Ranch. Meanwhile, Quinn O’Grady, played by Minka Kelly, returns to her hometown.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Pallichattambi OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Tovino Thomas’ Period Action-Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News