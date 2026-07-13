Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT Release Date Update ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a smashing comeback with the latest Telugu action comedy drama, Maa Inti Bangaaram. Riding on positive word of mouth, the film exceeded expectations at the box office and emerged as a clean hit. While it continues to mint moolah through its theatrical run, the OTT release date is already out. Yes, the official OTT release date has been announced, and movie buffs are all excited. Keep reading for a detailed report!



Directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy, the Telugu action-comedy-drama was released in theaters on June 19. Upon its release, it received mostly positive reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth, which helped it maintain a strong hold after a solid first week. Now, the goodwill will also help it attract strong digital viewership.

When and where to watch Maa Inti Bangaaram

Maa Inti Bangaaram is all set to witness its much-awaited OTT release 28 days after its theatrical release. With the majority of South movies, we have seen that they have a 4-week window between the theatrical and digital release, and even the Samantha starrer has followed the same pattern. As per the official announcement, the film will start streaming online from July 17, exclusively on JioHotstar.

Regarding the same, JioHotstar made an official announcement on its social media handles, leaving fans excited. Since Maa Inti Bangaaram is one of the most successful Telugu movies of 2026, there is buzz about its OTT release, and in the opening week itself, it is expected to enjoy solid viewership.

All set to enter the glorious 100 crore club globally

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such OTT release updates!

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