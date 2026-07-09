Pati Patni Aur Woh Do OTT Release Date Update ( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, witnessed a fair reception during its box office run. In India, it earned 59.29 crore net, while worldwide, it grossed 77.81 crore. After such a theatrical run, the film gears up for its grand OTT debut and is ready to entertain audiences on small screens. Keep reading for a detailed report about its OTT release date!

Written and directed by Mudassar Aziz, the Bollywood romantic comedy entertainer was released in theaters on May 15. Upon its release, the film received mixed reviews from critics. Among the ticket-buying audience, too, the reception was mixed. Due to its face value and comedic appeal, it raked in fair moolah and scored above 50 crore net in India.

When and where to watch Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is all set for its OTT release 56 days after its theatrical release. Yes, following the traditional 8-week window between theatrical and digital release, the rom-com is scheduled to release on small screens on July 10. It’ll be streaming online exclusively on Netflix. Being a Friday release on Netflix, the film is expected to enjoy good viewership over the weekend.

Bollywood romantic comedies tend to do well on OTT, and even Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is expected to find its audience upon its arrival on small screens. Now, all eyes will be set on its views by the end of the first week.

A setback for Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana came fresh off two back-to-back 100 crore net grossers (Dream Girl 2 and Thamma) at the Indian box office, but the streak was broken with his recent rom-com. Despite being a spiritual sequel to Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday’s successful rom-com, Pati Patni Aur Woh, it couldn’t score big.

More about Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

The rom-com was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Renu Ravi Chopra under the banners T-Series Films and B. R. Studios. The film was theatrically distributed by Zee Studios. It also stars Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Vishal Vashishtha, and others.

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