John Abraham Test Subject V Release Date ( Photo Credit – Facebook )

Halfway through a debaucherous life, an average man wakes up to challenge the beliefs of an entire nation. Created by Kunal Avanti, directed by Sol Kohli, and presented by John Abraham, the acclaimed hybrid docu-feature transforms the story of one ordinary Indian man into an unexpectedly moving portrait of curiosity, change, and what it means to challenge everything you thought you knew.

Test Subject V Plot & Storyline

This hybrid feature begins in a place that feels instantly familiar: the life of an average Indian man, comfortable in his routines and unquestioning of the world around him. But what starts as a personal experiment soon snowballs into something far more profound. Part coming-of-age story, part self-reckoning, Test Subject V follows an unlikely protagonist as he finds himself confronting the values, habits, and assumptions that have shaped him for decades. Along the way, it grows beyond one man’s story, becoming a reflection on the choices we make, the beliefs we carry for years, and what happens when we finally begin to question them.

Told with humor, honesty, and an irreverent sense of fun, the film balances entertainment with introspection. Beneath its wit and unpredictability, it evolves to become a story of the human spirit that transcends into a message of hope, compassion, and courage at a time the world needs it most.

Presented by John Abraham, whose advocacy for fitness and conscious living has long resonated with audiences, the film is worked upon by members of the creative team behind some of the most influential documentaries of the past decade, including The Game Changers, Seaspiracy, Conspiracy, and What the Health. The film also features Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, whose involvement further broadens its appeal and amplifies its message in a meaningful way.

At its heart, Test Subject V is less interested in telling audiences what to think than in reminding them of the value of asking questions. The result is a film that is entertaining, thought-provoking, and deeply human.

Test Subject V will begin streaming exclusively on JioHotstar from July 18.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Latest OTT Releases This Week (July 6 – July 12): Peddi, Ikka, Little House On The Prairie & More To Stream Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News