Peddi OTT Release Update: Here’s Where You Can Watch the Film( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Netflix has announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s recently released drama Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the Telugu film is a sports drama that celebrates the journey of an underdog in the world of sports.

Peddi: Plot and Storyline

The film starring Ram Charan explores systemic oppression through the lens of sports. Set against the backdrop of rural Andhra Pradesh, Peddi follows the journey of a gifted athlete from an undocumented tribal village that has long suffered from social discrimination, poverty, and government neglect.

The story begins in 2016, when a sports ministry official travels to the remote village after hearing local youth credit their athletic spirit to Peddi. It then flashes back to 1994, when Peddi worked as a sports labourer and local cricket champion while his friend Appalasoori tirelessly fought to secure official recognition for their village and a railway station.