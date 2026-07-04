Netflix has announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s recently released drama Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the Telugu film is a sports drama that celebrates the journey of an underdog in the world of sports.
Peddi: Plot and Storyline
The film starring Ram Charan explores systemic oppression through the lens of sports. Set against the backdrop of rural Andhra Pradesh, Peddi follows the journey of a gifted athlete from an undocumented tribal village that has long suffered from social discrimination, poverty, and government neglect.
The story begins in 2016, when a sports ministry official travels to the remote village after hearing local youth credit their athletic spirit to Peddi. It then flashes back to 1994, when Peddi worked as a sports labourer and local cricket champion while his friend Appalasoori tirelessly fought to secure official recognition for their village and a railway station.
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Following Appalasoori’s tragic suicide, Peddi vows to fight for justice for his people. Subsequently, he trains as a wrestler and rises through state and national competitions. However, a devastating injury abruptly ends his wrestling career. Nevertheless, Peddi refuses to give up. Instead, he carves out a new path for himself and continues his fight. Ultimately, the rest of the story follows his determination to bring his community’s struggles to the national stage.
Peddi: Cast, Crew and OTT Release Date
Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film has been produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinema. Apart from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film also stars Shivarajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, A. R. Rahman has composed the music for the film.
Peddi will begin streaming on Netflix from July 9. Additionally, the film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
The Peddi Controversy
Upon its theatrical release in May this year, Peddi attracted significant criticism. One of the biggest points of contention was the alleged objectification of Janhvi Kapoor’s character. Reportedly, several viewers criticised the film for overtly sexualising her character through its writing and visual treatment.
Moreover, the controversy intensified over scenes involving non-consensual kissing and framing that many audiences found objectifying. As the backlash grew, director Buchi Babu Sana issued a public statement addressing the criticism. He apologised to viewers and confirmed that the controversial scenes had been permanently removed from the film.
Watch the trailer here:
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