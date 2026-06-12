Ram Charan continues to struggle to find his form back in the post-COVID era. With RRR, he delivered one of the highest-grossing Indian films, but since then, he has yet to achieve clean success at the Indian box office. Post-RRR, he appeared in Game Changer and Peddi, but both these biggies turned out to be disappointments. Nonetheless, the Mega Power Star has crossed the 1100 crore mark in net collections with just three post-COVID releases. Keep reading for a detailed report!

RRR anchors Ram Charan’s post-COVID box office run

In the post-COVID era, Ram has had three theatrical releases (in a main role) so far. It started with RRR, which emerged as a big success. Also starring Jr NTR and backed by the brand of SS Rajamouli, the magnum opus did a roaring business of 782.2 crore net in India. Not just in the Telugu market, but the film also performed strongly in the Hindi market.

After RRR, Ram Charan was expected to do well in the Hindi market with his upcoming movies, but none of his releases received the anticipated response, ultimately harming the overall business potential of his films. His second post-COVID release, Game Changer, was a major disappointment, earning 131.2 crore net.

Coming to Ram’s latest release, Peddi, is currently running in theaters, and yesterday, it wrapped up its 8-day extended opening week. It has scored 193.55 crore net so far and is expected to drop brutally from now onwards.

Mega Power Star crosses the 1100 crore net mark

Irrespective of the result, Peddi has helped Ram Charan comfortably cross the 1100 crore mark in net collections in the post-COVID era, with the cumulative net collections of three releases standing at 1106.95 crore at the Indian box office. Out of this, RRR alone has contributed 70.66% collections, which is really impressive. Let’s see how far Peddi takes the overall tally.

Take a look at the India net collection of Ram’s post-COVID releases:

RRR – 782.2 crore Game Changer – 131.2 crore Peddi – 193.55 crore

Total – 1106.95 crore

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