Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, was released amid high expectations and has so far amassed solid numbers. Yesterday (day 22), the Malayalam crime thriller concluded its week 3 and set its sights on the next target: Manjummel Boys. Yes, after overtaking Vaazha 2’s worldwide box office earnings, the film is set to beat Manjummel Boys and become the third-highest-grossing Mollywood film in history. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Drishyam 3 earn at the worldwide box office in 22 days?

The crime thriller scored 26 lakh in India on its fourth Thursday, day 22, taking the overall collection to 107.96 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 127.39 crore gross. Just like the domestic run, the overseas run has also slowed down, and its current total stands at 111.65 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film has earned a whopping 239.04 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 107.96 crore

India gross – 127.39 crore

Overseas gross – 111.65 crore

Worldwide gross – 239.04 crore

Soon to beat Manjummel Boys

With 239.04 crore, Drishyam 3 is currently the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film globally. To claim the third spot, it must surpass Manjummel Boys (241.56 crore), which is just 2.52 crore away. So, with 2.53 crore more, it’ll become Mollywood’s third-highest-grosser. Yes, the film’s pace has now slowed, but it won’t have difficulty scoring 2.53 crore more.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers globally (gross):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore Drishyam 3 – 239.04 crore (22 days) Vaazha 2 – 238.46 crore Thudarum – 237.76 crore 2018 – 181 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crore Aavesham – 156.48 crore Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore

More about the film

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 released in theaters on May 21. It also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, and others. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 50 crore.

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