Tomorrow, on June 12, not one or two but around half a dozen Bollywood films are releasing. Out of all, Main Vaapas Aaunga is likely to score better than the rest on day 1, but overall, the start will remain on the lower side. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, the romantic drama marks the big-screen return of director Imtiaz Ali after a long time. Sadly, as far as the opening-day performance at the Indian box office is concerned, it’s going to be underwhelming. Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

Imtiaz Ali yet to face a theatrical test in the post-COVID era

Over the years, Imtiaz Ali has built a loyal niche audience and enjoys a degree of box-office pull. However, with audience consumption patterns changing drastically and OTT platforms booming in the post-COVID era, the extent of his theatrical draw remains uncertain. While he directed the critically acclaimed Amar Singh Chamkila in the post-pandemic period, the film premiered directly on Netflix and did not test the box office. As a result, Imtiaz is yet to be tested theatrically in the post-COVID landscape.

AR Rahman’s music failed to generate strong ground-level buzz

Music has always been a crucial factor in driving initial buzz for Imtiaz Ali’s films, and this time too, the soundtrack has contributed to an extent. AR Rahman’s music has received acclaim, but none of the songs have emerged as chartbusters capable of generating significant ground-level excitement. A couple of major musical hits could have substantially boosted Main Vaapas Aaunga’s pre-release momentum, but that clearly hasn’t happened.

The trailer couldn’t create the desired pre-release momentum

Coming to the most important promotional asset, the trailer didn’t quite hit the bullseye. Much like the music, it received some appreciation, but failed to significantly move the needle in the pre-release buzz. The film has a feel of a niche romantic drama, which limits its potential to attract a wider audience on opening day. While it could enjoy healthy traction through positive word of mouth in the long run, its initial box office performance is likely to remain on the lower side.

Day 1 box office prediction of Main Vaapas Aaunga

On the whole, Main Vaapas Aaunga is heading for a modest start at the Indian box office. The presence of Imtiaz Ali and the face value of Diljit Dosanjh should ensure some audience turnout, particularly in the Punjab and Delhi circuits. As a result, the film is likely to score 2.5-4.5 crore net on day 1.

Heading for Imtiaz’s lowest opening in 12 years

With an expected opening of 2.5-4.5 crore net, Main Vaapas Aaunga is on track to register Imtiaz Ali’s lowest opening in 12 years. His last lower opening came with Highway, which debuted at 3.75 crore net in 2014.

Take a look at the opening-day collection of Imtiaz’s movies (net):

Jab Harry Met Sejal – 15.25 crore Love Aaj Kal (2020) – 12.4 crore Rockstar – 11 crore Love Aaj Kal (2009) – 8.02 crore Tamasha – 10.87 crore Highway – 3.75 crore Jab We Met – 1.75 crore Socha Na Tha – 22 lakh

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