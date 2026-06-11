Tumbadchi Manjula, starring Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Om Bhutkar, and others, has been putting up a consistent show at the Indian box office since its release. The Marathi horror-comedy entertainer had a healthy opening weekend, passed the Monday test with a score higher than its opening day, and has continued to hold steadily through the midweek. With the first week not yet over, it has already surpassed the 5 crore net mark. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 6!

How much did Tumbadchi Manjula earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

The Marathi horror-comedy earned 60 lakh on day 6, its second Wednesday. Compared to day 5’s 75 lakh, it displayed a 20% drop, thus maintaining a decent hold. Overall, the film has earned 5.3 crore net at the Indian box office, which is a healthy number for a film of this scale. By the end of the first week, it’ll comfortably go past the 6 crore net mark.

The growing show count also tells a positive story. From 391 shows on the opening day, the tally rose to 500 on Sunday and further to 600 on Monday. Yesterday, the show count rose to 629, which is a positive sign.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 54 lakh

Day 2 – 98 lakh

Day 3 – 1.73 crore

Day 4 – 70 lakh

Day 5 – 75 lakh

Day 6 – 60 lakh

Total – 5.3 crore

Budget and recovery

Tumbadchi Manjula was reportedly made on a budget of 6 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 5.3 crore net in just 6 days, recovering 88.33% of the budget. The remaining deficit stands at just 70 lakh, which will be wiped out comfortably over the next two days, at which point the film will officially enter the safe zone. With decent returns, it will secure a plus verdict, which will be accomplished during the second weekend.

Box office summary:

Budget – 6 crore

India net collection – 5.3 crore

Recovery – 88.33%

Deficit – 70 lakh

Deficit% – 11.67%

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