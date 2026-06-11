Akshay Kumar is set to arrive with another rollercoaster ride of laughter with Welcome To The Jungle. The trailer was released earlier today, and has left cine-goers asking for more. But can the Bollywood superstar deliver his highest comedy opener in the post-COVID era? Scroll below for the day 1 potential!

Welcome To The Jungle opens to a favorable response!

Comedy is among Akshay Kumar’s best-performing genres, especially movies that involve mindless jokes and lots of chaos. Welcome To The Jungle features one of the biggest casting coups, including Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Suniel Shetty, among others.

The trailer received a favorable response from critics and audiences. 2026 has been one of the good years for Akshay Kumar after a string of disappointments. He delivered a success, Bhooth Bangla, and the streak is expected to continue with Ahmed Khan’s directorial.

According to the current trends, the action comedy should easily clock a double-digit opening at the Indian box office. Depending on the response to the advance booking (yet to commence), it would be clear whether it could clock 20 crore+ debut.

Welcome To The Jungle vs Akshay Kumar’s top comedy openers in the post-COVID era

The target is ambitious! The upcoming comedy drama must earn over 24.35 crore to beat Housefull 5 and deliver the highest comedy opening for Akshay Kumar in the post-COVID era. Only time will tell if our Khiladi Kumar surpasses expectations, setting all new milestones!

Check out Akshay Kumar’s comedy openers at the Indian box office (post-pandemic era):

Housefull 5: 24.35 crore

Bhooth Bangla: 18.31 crore

Jolly LLB 3: 12.5 crore

OMG 2: 10.26 crore

More about the action comedy

The ensemble cast also features Jackie Shroff, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan, Late Pankaj Dheer ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, and Bhagya Bhanushali.

It is releasing in theatres worldwide on June 26, 2026.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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