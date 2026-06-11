Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha is less than a month away from its theatrical release. The buzz is sky-high, as YRF is coming up with the first-ever female-led spy film. Shiv Rawail’s directorial could create history for the production house, scoring the biggest opening for a female-led film. Scroll below for the day 1 potential!

How much could Alpha earn on day 1?

Alpha teaser opened to mixed reviews on June 10, 2026. But Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol starrer definitely managed to grab eyeballs. It has gained 22 million views in the first 24 hours on YouTube. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan, and Priyanka Chopra, among others, praised the promo. However, a section criticized it for allegedly taking inspiration from the Hollywood film, La Femme Nikita.

All eyes are now on the upcoming promotional materials, that would either amplify the buzz for Alpha or impact it. Going by the current scenario, Alpha should at least make a 5 crore+ opening at the Indian box office.

Biggest opening for YRF’s female-centric film loading?

Rani Mukerji‘s Mardaani 3 delivered the biggest opening for a female-led film, backed by Yash Raj Films, as it earned 4 crore on day 1. The target is very much achievable for Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer. But the response to the official trailer would provide more clarity on its opening day.

Check out the highest female-centric openers, backed by YRF at the Indian box office (net collection):

Mardaani 3: 4 crore Mardaani 2: 3.8 crore Mardaani: 3.75 crore Hichki: 3.3 crore Aaja Nachle: 1.85 crore

More about Alpha

The spy action thriller also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. It will be arriving in a direct box office clash against Huma Qureshi’s Baby Do Die.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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