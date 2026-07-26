Main Vaapas Aaunga North America Box Office Final Update! (Photo Credit: Maddock Films/Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina starrer Main Vaapas Aaunga has wrapped up its theatrical journey in North America. Imtiaz Ali’s directorial gained a respectable total, emerging as a hit in the overseas market. It also performed better than Welcome To The Jungle and Alpha. Scroll below for the closing collection.

Main Vaapas Aaunga North America Box Office

According to Venky Box Office, Main Vaapas Aaunga wrapped up its run in North America, accumulating $1.48 million. When converted into INR, the collection comes to about 14.29 crore gross. The romantic period drama has gained a hit verdict in NA.

4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 in North America

One would be shocked to learn that Main Vaapas Aaunga received more love than Shahid Kapoor’s Cocktail 2 ($1.45 million), Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle ($1.25 million) and Alia Bhatt’s Alpha ($955K) in North America. It has emerged as the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 in the overseas market.

The romantic period drama stayed behind Bhooth Bangla, Border 2, and Dhurandhar 2.

Check out the top Bollywood grossers in North America in 2026:

Dhurandhar 2 – $28.64 million Border 2 – $3.38 million+ Bhooth Bangla – $2.17 million+ Main Vaapas Aaunga – $1.48 million Cocktail 2 – $1.45 million Welcome To The Jungle – $1.25 million Dhamaal 4 – $1.03 million+ Alpha – $955K

Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the domestic box office, Diljit Dosanjh starrer has amassed 64.65 crore net, which converts to 76.28 crore gross. An additional 7.58 crore gross has been collected from other overseas circuits like the UK and Canada.

The worldwide total of Main Vaapas Aaunga stands at 98.11 crore gross after 44 days. It is the 9th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 globally.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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