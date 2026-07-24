Ali Abbas Zafar’s Next Locks Release Date( Photo Credit – Instagram )

After the success of his debut film, Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday has been roped in for an Aditya Chopra and Ali Abbas Zafar film. The young actor is now gearing up for his next big-screen outing, where he will be sharing the screen space with Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Aaishvary Thackeray in an untitled romantic action drama.

The film is touted to be a big fat action, romance, and drama. The movie has already begun to generate curiosity among moviegoers, with the cast and filmmaker getting together. A large part of the film is said to have been shot across the UK.

The upcoming film helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and backed by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films has now been given a theatrical release date. The makers have locked the theatrical release date of the untitled film as March 26, 2027. The film will be out in cinemas on Good Friday.

This is the fifth collaboration between producer Aditya Chopra and director Ali Abbas Zafar after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

More About The Untitled Project

Ahaan Panday, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Aaishvary Thackeray have pivotal roles in the film. It is also reported that Aaishvary Thackeray has been roped in to play the lead villain in the film. Reports suggest that Ahaan Panday has undergone rigorous combat and action training for the role. The film is expected to have him in a physically demanding avatar with a number of large-scale action sequences.

The makers are yet to reveal more details about the plot, but the project is said to be a high-octane romantic action drama with a strong emotional storyline. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film has a lot of expectations already. The film is scheduled to release in March 2027.

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