Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina starrer Main Vaapas Aaunga is now close to wrapping up its theatrical journey. Imtiaz Ali’s romantic period drama has slipped to the 9th spot among highest Bollywood grossers of 2026 globally. Scroll below for the day 41 update!
How much has it earned in India?
In 41 days of its theatrical journey, Main Vaapas Aaunga has amassed 64.37 crore net. It is a respectable total considering the romantic period drama was a word-of-mouth dependent affair, which only began driving the desired footfalls from its second week. It has also been facing competition from big films like Welcome To The Jungle, Cocktail 2 and Dhamaal 4.
The only disadvantage was the high budget of 70 crore. Imtiaz Ali’s film has recovered 92% of its reported costs. But it will miss reaching the breakeven stage by less than 6 crore. It has unfortunately gained the losing verdict.
At the worldwide box office, Main Vaapas Aaunga has collected 97.70 crore gross. It will also miss the 100 crore club, as the theatrical run is about to end. Diljit Dosanjh starrer has slipped to the 9th spot among highest Bollywood grossers of 2026, as Alpha has overtaken with its global total of 98.41 crore.
Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the worldwide box office: