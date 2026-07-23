Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Day 41 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina starrer Main Vaapas Aaunga is now close to wrapping up its theatrical journey. Imtiaz Ali’s romantic period drama has slipped to the 9th spot among highest Bollywood grossers of 2026 globally. Scroll below for the day 41 update!

How much has it earned in India?

In 41 days of its theatrical journey, Main Vaapas Aaunga has amassed 64.37 crore net. It is a respectable total considering the romantic period drama was a word-of-mouth dependent affair, which only began driving the desired footfalls from its second week. It has also been facing competition from big films like Welcome To The Jungle, Cocktail 2 and Dhamaal 4.

The only disadvantage was the high budget of 70 crore. Imtiaz Ali’s film has recovered 92% of its reported costs. But it will miss reaching the breakeven stage by less than 6 crore. It has unfortunately gained the losing verdict.