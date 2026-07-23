Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy( Photo Credit – Facebook/Prime Video/Netflix)

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan is surpassing expectations at the Indian box office. The Tamil political action thriller directed by H Vinoth has registered mind-boggling morning occupancy on day 1. It has surpassed every Kollywood release of 2026 while also beating Beast and Varisu. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has registered an occupancy of 73.85% during the morning shows in the Tamil belt on day 1. The pre-release hype was massive, but it is a regular working Thursday today. Still, fans are flocking to theatres in large numbers to witness their superstar one last time on the big screens, as he transitions into his political career.

Highest morning occupancy for a Tamil film in 2026

Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol co-starrer has set new milestones for Tamil releases of 2026. It has moved way past Parasakthi (35.54%) to register the #1 morning occupancy. Suriya’s Karuppu now slips to the third spot.

Take a look at the top 3 morning occupancies among Tamil releases of 2026 on day 1:

Jana Nayagan: 73.85% Parasakthi: 35.54% Karuppu: 24.54%

Where does it stand among Thalapathy Vijay’s last 5 releases?

Jana Nayagan has registered the fourth-best morning occupancy among Thalapathy Vijay’s last five films. It surpassed Varisu and Beast, while staying behind Master, Leo, and The Greatest Of All Time.

Here’s how it performed in morning occupancy compared to Thalapathy Vijay’s last 5 films on day 1:

Master: 99.26%

Leo: 85%

The GOAT: 80.69%

Jana Nayagan: 73.85%

Beast: 66.39%

Varisu: 55.68%

More about the political action thriller

Released in theatres worldwide on July 23, 2026, the ensemble cast also features Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani. It is produced by KVN Productions and is a partial remake of the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari.

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