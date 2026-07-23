Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office BMS Pre-Sales!( Photo Credit – YouTube/Universal Pictures )

Marvel fans in India are eagerly waiting for the next big event on the big screens – Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Jacob Batalon, among others, the MCU superhero flick is enjoying massive hype nationwide. It has now surpassed the final BMS pre-sales of The Odyssey. Scroll below for the box office update!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day BMS Pre-Sales

According to Filmy View, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has registered BMS sales of 340.66K on the online ticket booking platform, BookMyShow. The hype is surging with every passing day. It sold a whopping 60.14K tickets in the last 24 hours, the highest ever since advance booking commenced in India.

There’s still a week before the big release, slated for July 30, 2026. At this pace, Destin Daniel Cretton’s directorial will easily cross the 500K mark in its final pre-sales on BookMyShow.

Crosses The Odyssey’s final pre-sales!

In its final pre-sales on BookMyShow, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey had sold 340K+ tickets. It registered the 4th highest BMS sales of all time for a Hollywood film since the trending feature was introduced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day had recently surpassed Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (248K). It has now left behind The Odyssey to take over the 4th spot. Tom Holland’s Marvel superhero film is now targeting The Conjuring (443K) to enter the top 5 officially.

Take a look at the all-time top 10 highest BMS pre-sales for Hollywood releases in India:

Deadpool And Wolverine: 505K Avatar: Fire And Ash: 474K The Conjuring: 443K+ Spider-Man: Brand New Day: 340.66K (1 week left) The Odyssey: 340K+ Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: 248K Godzilla X Kong: 193K Mufasa – The Lion King: 152K Jurassic World: 124K F1: 113K

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office: Can It Join Avengers: Endgame & Deliver MCU’s Fastest 100 Crore Club?

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