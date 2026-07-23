The Odyssey Box Office: Matt Damon’s Film Crosses $300M(Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

The Odyssey has already crossed another major milestone at the box office worldwide. The movie has earned the biggest Tuesday for Christopher Nolan at the North American box office. The film will cross the half-billion milestone in its second weekend only at this pace. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Odyssey crosses the $150 million milestone at the domestic box office.

According to the latest report, the Christopher Nolan movie has collected a spectacular $21.4 million on its first discounted Tuesday at the North American box office. It is the biggest Tuesday ever for Nolan, beating even The Dark Knight’s $20.9 million. It is the 2nd-biggest first Tuesday of all time for R-rated movies, and, in 2026, only under Toy Story 5’s $23.7 million.

The Odyssey has crossed the $150 million mark at the North American box office. It has hit the $163.6 million cume at the domestic box office. The movie will cross the $200 million milestone at the North American box office in its first week alone. It is expected to hit $300 million in its domestic run.

The Odyssey crosses $300 million worldwide

The impressive performance of the movie at the domestic box office has pushed it past a major milestone at the worldwide box office. The Odyssey collected $140.3 million at the overseas box office. Therefore, adding the $163.6 million domestic total with its overseas cume, the worldwide total crossed the $300 million mark. Its current global total stands at $303.9 million. It is crossing the $500 million milestone in its second weekend.

It is the 12th film in 2026 to cross the $300 million milestone worldwide. The Odyssey could cross the $1 billion milestone worldwide if it continues to perform well even after the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Christopher Nolan‘s mythological epic, starring Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway, was released on July 17.

Box office summary

Domestic – $163.6 million

International – $140.3 million

Worldwide – $303.9 million

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