Matt Damon is regarded as one of the most consistent and bankable stars in Hollywood. In the early years of his acting career, he gained recognition by playing the lead role in Francis Ford Coppola’s legal drama The Rainmaker. He further gained popularity by starring in the Oscar-winning drama Good Will Hunting and the psychological thriller The Talented Mr. Ripley. Later, he went on to star in an interesting mix of critically acclaimed films and box office hits, including Ocean’s Eleven, The Bourne Identity, The Departed, The Martian, Ford vs. Ferrari, The Last Duel, and Oppenheimer.

Now, Matt Damon is all geared up for his next ambitious venture—Christopher Nolan’s fantasy action film, The Odyssey, which is set to be released in theaters on July 17, 2026. Ahead of its theatrical release, let’s take a look at the worldwide box office performances of the last five films starring Matt Damon and find out which one among them delivered the best return on budget.

Matt Damon’s Last Five Films – Budget & Worldwide Earnings

Here are the last five wide theatrical releases starring Matt Damon, along with their global earnings (per Box Office Mojo data) and estimated budgets.

1. Oppenheimer

Worldwide Earnings: $975.8 million

Budget: $100 million

2. Air (2023)

Worldwide Earnings: $90.1 million

Budget: $90 million

3. The Last Duel (2021)

Worldwide Earnings: $30.6 million

Budget: $100 million

4. Stillwater (2021)

Worldwide Earnings: $19.8 million

Budget: $20 million

5. Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Worldwide Earnings: $226.3 million

Budget: $97.6 million

Earnings-to-Budget Performance

Oppenheimer: 9.76x Ford v Ferrari: 2.32x Air: 1x Stillwater: 0.99x The Last Duel: 0.31x

What The Numbers Indicate

The above figures and calculations suggest that Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster biographical drama Oppenheimer is not only Matt Damon’s highest-grossing among his last five theatrical releases, but it also delivered the highest earnings-to-budget ratio of 9.76x. On the other hand, two films, Stillwater and The Last Duel, failed to match their production budgets. Now, it remains to be seen how much Matt Damon’s next film, The Odyssey, earns at the worldwide box office and how much returns it will generate over its budget.

Oppenheimer – Trailer

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