The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Anna getting frustrated with Tony. Meanwhile, Philip shared the truth with Gabi. Elsewhere, Xander had a suggestion for Gwen. On the other hand, Theo urged Abe to stop stalling and avoiding decisions. And then last but not least, Paulina visited Lexie.

The drama, the romance, the nostalgia, the friction, the confessions, the mess, and the fights are about to get more heated in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 22, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 22, 2026

The last episode of the week features Jack reaching out to Gwen. He is back in town after a few weeks, and he wants to meet Gwen immediately. Knowing their rocky past, there’s no doubt that the meetup will be tense and full of friction. What does he want, and how will Gwen react?

Is she going to keep her guard up and be suspicious, or will she give him a chance to say his piece? On the other hand, Gabi confesses. After months of keeping the secret, she has finally revealed that she was the one who gave away the information about the forged letter all those months ago.

And obviously Philip reacted the way that was expected. He was not only furious at her for her betrayal but also asked her to move out. How will this change things for their romance? Is this the end of the road, or will they bounce back eventually? Elsewhere, Xander surprises Sarah. But how?

Their marriage is over, and they have been pursuing fresh romances with other people. So what exactly is this surprise? Is this about their daughter, Victoria, or something else? Meanwhile, Stephanie checks on Alex. Is this due to her concern about how he is faring after Joy’s return with Kelsey?

And then lastly, Kayla and Steve reminisce. The veteran couple is in for a lovely walk down memory lane as the actress who plays Kayla completes 40 years playing the role. Expect lots of flashbacks, nostalgic moments, and happy memories from her journey and Kayla’s love story with Steve.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers (May 21, 2026): Xander Makes A Suggestion, Paulina Visits Lexie While Anna Gets Frustrated With Tony

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News