The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Katie questioning her motives behind pursuing Hope and recruiting her for Logan amidst this rivalry mess. On the other hand, RJ and Zende put their differences aside for the sake of the company, even though there was friction between them.

The drama, alliances, shock, mess, troubles, choices, and chaos are about to explode in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 21, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 21, 2026

The episode on Thursday sees tensions rising as Hope demands answers from Steffy. The drama between the two has been massive, but Liam’s health issues last year brought them to a stop. But the friction is back, it seems. Forrester Creations has put Hope for the Future to the side again.

The fashion line is on the back burner once again after only recently being brought back. Hope is not happy about this, and despite constantly asking Steffy about it, the response still remains the same: it’s not a personal but a professional decision. Hope does not agree and feels there’s more to it.

And now that she wants answers, Steffy has had enough. She has made it very clear, but Hope cannot seem to take a rejection. Hope wants to know why her hard work is being put to the side for no clear reason, but Steffy is not budging. Her response is still the same and will not be changing soon.

How long will Steffy defend her choices, and when will she be done with Hope’s constant questions? What new mess is about to unfold due to the same? And then lastly, Electra learns a shocking truth. She has been busy with the many things currently on her plate, be it personal or professional.

And it seems she is about to learn a new secret. What could it be? Is it all set to be related to Remy? Does she spot him and realize that he is back in town? Or does she find out that Dylan and Remy are cousins? How will she react if she does find this out? Is she going to spill the same to someone?

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Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers (May 20, 2026): Zende & RJ Put Their Differences Aside While Katie Questions Her Motives

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